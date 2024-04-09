iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.90

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 6725535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 64,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.