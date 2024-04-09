iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,271,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.07. 950,422 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.41. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

