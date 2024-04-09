J David Wargo Sells 10,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,484.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 8th, J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 820,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,096. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

