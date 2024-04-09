Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.67. 229,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

