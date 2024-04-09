James Kihara Sells 1,790 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, James Kihara sold 474 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $11,693.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. 1,371,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,479,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,162,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

