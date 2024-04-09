Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.25

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 511964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $87,182.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

