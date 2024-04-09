JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JD. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.07.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $25.94 on Friday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after buying an additional 6,168,384 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,009,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in JD.com by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,978,000 after buying an additional 3,482,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

