JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $24.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.07.

JD.com Trading Down 0.3 %

JD stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 2,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,384 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,009,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in JD.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

