Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Decreased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.67% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $56,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77,131 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,250. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

