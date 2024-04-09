JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 4.9% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 126,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 906,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 103,883 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

