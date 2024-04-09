John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 117,784 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

