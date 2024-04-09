JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 45

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57.83 ($0.73).
In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($569,548.16). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
