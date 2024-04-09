JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 45

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57.83 ($0.73).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 53.52 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.28 ($0.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.11.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($569,548.16). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

