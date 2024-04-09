JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.28 and last traded at $53.32. Approximately 757,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,614,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.