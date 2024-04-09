JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.28 and last traded at $53.32. Approximately 757,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,614,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

