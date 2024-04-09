JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 909.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,761. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.