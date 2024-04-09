KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $66.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

