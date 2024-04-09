KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,637 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of KBR worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,799,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,045,000 after purchasing an additional 56,426 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,454. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

