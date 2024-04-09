Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $86.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. 56,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,544. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

