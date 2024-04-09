Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Rating for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $930.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $918.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $796.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK opened at $803.80 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $749.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 40.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.