Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.46.

First Horizon Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FHN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,487,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Horizon by 807.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

