Keener Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $477.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,932. The stock has a market cap of $381.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.42 and its 200-day moving average is $433.83.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
