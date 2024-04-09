Keener Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 524,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 19.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. 9,063,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,422,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.