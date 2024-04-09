Keener Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 450 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.61. 3,558,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,302. The company has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

