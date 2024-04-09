Keener Financial Planning LLC Buys New Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 329,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,007.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

