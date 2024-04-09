Keener Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 470 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 62,158 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.41. 1,845,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,828. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

