Keener Financial Planning LLC Invests $311,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.2% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $20.05 on Tuesday, hitting $757.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $363.04 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $753.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,129 shares of company stock valued at $94,364,735. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

