Keener Financial Planning LLC Invests $849,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $160.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,291. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

