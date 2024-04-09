Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,216.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 58,031 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1668 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

