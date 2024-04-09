Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 252,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

