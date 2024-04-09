Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,438. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

