Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.37 on Tuesday, reaching $568.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,917. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

