Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 183,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,821. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

