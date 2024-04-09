Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 300 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.31. 2,793,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,563. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.