Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.