Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,188. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.31.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.55.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

