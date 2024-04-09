Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes $458,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 67,969 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. 4,545,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

