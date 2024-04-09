Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,334.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,822. The company has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,092.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

