Kellanova (NYSE:K) Position Decreased by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the period. Kellanova makes up 2.8% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $32,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 533,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,371. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $4,169,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,853,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,426,460.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,788,920 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.