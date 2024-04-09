KickToken (KICK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279.49

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.84 million and $279.49 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00014548 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001522 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00013934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,677.99 or 1.00232292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011568 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00134326 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02358846 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $450.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

