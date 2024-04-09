Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $21.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $350,087.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 77,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 111,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

