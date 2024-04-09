Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lowered by Busey Bank

Busey Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE KMB opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.