Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.02

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.02 and last traded at $100.85, with a volume of 67267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Kirby Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $325,561.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $325,561.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,931 shares of company stock worth $4,883,929 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

