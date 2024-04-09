Kirsten M. Spears Sells 3,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,371,521.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,334.08. 1,798,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,913. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,291.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,092.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,386,994,000 after buying an additional 3,089,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

