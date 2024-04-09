Kirsten M. Spears Sells 3,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,371,521.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,334.08. 1,798,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,913. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,291.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,092.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,386,994,000 after buying an additional 3,089,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

