Knorr-Bremse AG Announces Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Knorr-Bremse Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 51,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,373. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.
Knorr-Bremse Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knorr-Bremse
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.