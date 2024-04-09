Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of KRUS opened at $114.51 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $122.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.99 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 101.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 46,795 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

