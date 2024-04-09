LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $311.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.23 and a 200-day moving average of $276.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.60.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

