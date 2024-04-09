LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after buying an additional 166,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 132,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,027. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

