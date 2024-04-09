Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LWAY. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
In related news, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,523.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,487.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,523.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,074. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
