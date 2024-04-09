Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $835.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $973.34. 520,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,567. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $482.74 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $929.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

