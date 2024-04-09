Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,288 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE LW traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. 3,222,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,102. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

