Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LW. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.